16,210 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $152,506.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,515.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5,857.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

