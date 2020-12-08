23,666 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

LEA stock opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

