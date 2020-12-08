5,230 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

