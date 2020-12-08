5,230 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

