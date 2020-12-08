AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $35.70 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.90 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $103,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

