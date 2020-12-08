Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after buying an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 69.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,910. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

