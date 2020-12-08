Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,794 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

