Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

