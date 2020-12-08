Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Aflac has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aflac by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

