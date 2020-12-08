Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.85.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $179.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

