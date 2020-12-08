Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 17.5% in November

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 141,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

