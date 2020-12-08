Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 551.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,091 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,094,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amcor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

