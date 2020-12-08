American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,178 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

