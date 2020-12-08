American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 14.7% in November

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

AMSC opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Superconductor by 251.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 40.0% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.