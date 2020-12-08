Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.