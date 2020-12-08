Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $38.21

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.30. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after acquiring an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.