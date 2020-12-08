Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $78.81

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.81.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

