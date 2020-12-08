Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $78.81

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.81.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

