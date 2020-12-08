Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target at C$30.19

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$20.45 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.79 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.