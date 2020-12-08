Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $897,710,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in AON by 29.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in AON by 276.9% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Shares of AON opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

