Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 376,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

