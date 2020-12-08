Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 376,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
