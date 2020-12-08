Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

