ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.3% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 339,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

