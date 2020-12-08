ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 578,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $2,482,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $3,597,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $17,858,000.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

SUMO opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

