Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AZPN opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

