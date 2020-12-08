B. Riley Increases HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $40.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 8,837 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,007 shares of company stock worth $1,095,541. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

