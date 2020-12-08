Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 488,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

BCPC stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 85.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Balchem by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 390.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after buying an additional 43,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

