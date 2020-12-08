Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

