Barclays Increases Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Price Target to $24.00

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

