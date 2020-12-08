BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Lessened by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,451 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

