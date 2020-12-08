Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of BCOR opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $634.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCOR. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 83.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

