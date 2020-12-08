Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

