Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,071,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,273,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

