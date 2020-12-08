Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $353.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.64.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.