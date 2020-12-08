Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AerCap by 77.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,879 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

