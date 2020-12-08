Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

