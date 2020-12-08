Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NYSE WPC opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.