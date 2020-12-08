Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRL. ValuEngine upgraded Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

