Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

