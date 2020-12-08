Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $28.60

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

