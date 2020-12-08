Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Target Price at $28.60

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after buying an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
