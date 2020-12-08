Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $85.50

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

