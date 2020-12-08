Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Target Price at $4.59

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

