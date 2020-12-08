Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $7.25

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

REVG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

