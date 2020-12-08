BTIG Research Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $16.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Everi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Everi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

