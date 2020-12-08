Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $229.99 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,274. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

