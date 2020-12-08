Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $70,007,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after acquiring an additional 985,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

