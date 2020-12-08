Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $898,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

