Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total transaction of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $517.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $524.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.