Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,933,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $405.00 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.86 and a 200-day moving average of $350.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.86.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.