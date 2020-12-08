Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 62.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $43,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $382.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

