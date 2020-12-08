Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 24,700 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Athene were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Athene by 1,152.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

