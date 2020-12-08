Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 700 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,472 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,492 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

